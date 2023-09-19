Ice Spice Goes Viral for Cooking Fail: Internet Reacts

Singer and rapper Ice Spice, known for her hit song “Barbie World,” recently experienced a viral moment on the internet, but not for her musical talent. In a now-deleted TikTok video, Ice attempted to make scrambled eggs for the first time, resulting in a less-than-appetizing dish. The video quickly gained attention and garnered over 65 million views on X (formerly Twitter).

Online users couldn’t help but poke fun at Ice’s cooking skills, with one describing her dish as “tragic.” Despite her confession that she’s not a cook, Ice bravely shared her culinary adventure with her fans. Her attempt included combining eggs with raw onion, tomatoes, spinach, and a bit of water before scrambling them in a greased pan.

It’s worth noting the irony in Ice Spice’s cooking mishap since food-related themes have appeared throughout her career. She gained popularity with a song called “Munch” (not about food) and released a single titled “Deli.” Additionally, Ice recently collaborated with Dunkin’ to launch the Ice Spice Munchkin Drink, featuring blended pumpkin spice munchkins.

Ice Spice’s rise to fame includes multiple top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, such as “Karma,” “Princess Diana,” “Barbie World,” and a duet with PinkPantheress titled “Boy’s A Liar, Pt. 2.” Her debut EP, “Like..?,” reached number 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.

While Ice Spice’s cooking skills may be questionable, her talent and success in the music industry continue to shine.