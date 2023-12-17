Spectacular Ice Mountain: A Hidden Gem of West Virginia

Ice Mountain, located in remote Hampshire County, West Virginia, is a captivating natural wonder that remains cool all year round. Nestled amidst the Appalachian Ranges, this mountain is home to plants that typically thrive in the boreal region below the Arctic Circle, offering a unique and unexpected flora.

Owned and protected The Nature Conservancy, the 146-acre preserve holds a rich history. In the past, local children would flock to Ice Mountain during the scorching summer months to indulge in refreshing ice chips, used to concoct cold drinks and ice cream. The mountain’s elevation may not be high, but the enchanting sloping mass of boulders, known as the talus, serves as a natural ice collector. Throughout the year, approximately 60 small vents release cold air, creating a significantly cooler environment.

Within the mesmerizing landscape of Ice Mountain, one can find an array of distinctive plant species. Twinflower, dwarf dogwood, Canada mayflower, and bristly rose are just a few examples of the diverse botanical wonders that flourish here, as confirmed the West Virginia Department of Tourism. As a result of its exceptional features, Ice Mountain has been designated as a National Natural Landmark the National Park Service. It exemplifies the intriguing interaction between mass wasting and the maintenance of boreal vegetation within the Appalachian Ranges.

While interest in exploring this extraordinary site continues to grow, The Nature Conservancy offers guided tours to those eager to experience Ice Mountain firsthand. To schedule a tour, individuals may contact The Nature Conservancy at 304-496-7359, with advanced notice of three weeks required. Group visits are limited to 15 people to ensure the preservation of the fragile ecosystem.

To safeguard Ice Mountain’s ecological harmony, The Nature Conservancy diligently works to combat invasive species, maintain essential tree cover around the ice vents, and collaborates with West Virginia University to conduct ongoing research on the mountain’s intricate ice vents system.

In the heart of West Virginia hides a hidden gem, Ice Mountain, a natural marvel that beckons adventurers to discover its chilling charms.