Sri Lankan Cricketer Angelo Mathews Creates History with “Time Out” Appeal

Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews made headlines during the Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh ODI World Cup match on November 6, becoming the first player in the history of international cricket to be given a “time out.” This incident sparked a lengthy discussion between the players and the umpire, igniting a storm of reactions within the cricket fraternity.

When Mathews stepped up to bat, he encountered an equipment malfunction with his helmet, causing a delay of more than two minutes before he could fully prepare to take strike. Seizing on the opportunity, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a “time out,” which was ultimately upheld the umpire.

Mathews, in a press interaction after the match, expressed his frustration, adamant that he had done nothing wrong and that he had reached the crease in time. He believed that common sense should have prevailed, considering the circumstances. On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan described his experience during the incident as feeling like being “at war,” acknowledging that the appeal had helped their team.

The controversy reverberated across the cricketing world, prompting a barrage of reactions from prominent sports personalities. Dale Steyn, former South African captain, expressed his displeasure on social media, describing the incident as “uncool.” Gautam Gambhir, former Indian batsman, openly criticized the incident, calling it “absolutely pathetic.” Usman Khawaja, Australian cricketer, labeled the situation as ridiculous, while Mohammad Kaif, former Indian cricketer, deemed it “shameful.”

The incident also led to reflections on the spirit of cricket. Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistani cricketer, voiced his opinion that the appeal was against the very essence of the game, and Farveez Maharoof, Sri Lankan cricketer, lamented the loss of the spirit of cricket. Michael Vaughan, former English cricketer, commented on the novelty of the situation, and other cricketers, such as Mohammad Hafeez, Subramaniam Badrinath, Javeria Khan, and Mark Waugh, also shared their thoughts on the matter.

It is clear that the “time out” appeal made Shakib Al Hasan has stirred up emotions within the cricketing community, leaving fans and players divided on whether such actions align with the true spirit of the game.

FAQ:

Q: What is a “time out” appeal in cricket?

A: A “time out” appeal refers to a request made a player for a temporary pause in play due to specific circumstances, such as equipment malfunction or injury.

Q: Who was involved in the “time out” appeal during the Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh ODI World Cup match?

A: Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan were the key players involved in the “time out” appeal incident.

Q: How did the cricketing community react to the incident?

A: The incident garnered strong reactions from various sports personalities, with some criticizing the action as a violation of the spirit of cricket, while others expressed their disappointment and frustration.