Exploring Options for Delaying Menstruation

Summary: While Cardi B and a TikToker have claimed that ibuprofen and gelatin can delay menstruation, experts advise caution, stating that the effectiveness varies for each individual and can carry health risks. However, there are other proven methods for delaying menstruation that can be discussed with a doctor.

Cardi B recently revealed in an interview that she consumed a special cocktail before going on a date with her now-estranged husband, Offset, which allegedly stopped her period. This claim prompted others, including a TikToker named Alyssa Jeacoma, to try the same technique and share their experiences. However, it is important to approach such celebrity and TikTok health advice with skepticism.

Dr. Rebecca Russell from the Cleveland Clinic explains that ibuprofen and naproxen, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), reduce the production of prostaglandins, the compounds responsible for triggering the menstrual cycle. This suggests that these medications might have some effect on the timing of a woman’s period, although it is not guaranteed for everyone.

However, taking high doses of ibuprofen regularly to delay menstruation carries health risks, such as kidney damage, stomach pain, ulcers, swelling, and an increased risk of bleeding. Similarly, gelatin, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, and gram lentils are home remedies often mentioned online but lack scientific evidence to support their effectiveness.

On the other hand, there are prescription medications that have been proven to delay menstruation. Norethindrone, a contraceptive, can be prescribed and taken three times a day starting a few days before the expected period. Once discontinued, menstruation should begin within a few days. Women using a combination pill containing progesterone and estrogen can skip the placebo pills and start a new pack right away to delay their period.

Despite these options, it is crucial to consult a doctor before attempting any method of delaying menstruation. Every woman is different, and what works for one person might not work, or even be safe, for another. Russell advises that while complete cessation of periods may not be achievable for some, slowing or delaying them might be a possibility.