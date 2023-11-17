IBM has taken the decision to suspend advertising on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, following concerns that an ad for the computing giant was displayed alongside pro-Nazi content. The move comes after an analysis progressive media watchdog Media Matters highlighted that X had run ads for IBM and other companies on pages that championed Adolf Hitler and Nazi ideology. The accounts remained active on X, even after the report was published. In response, X conducted a review of the mentioned accounts and determined they would no longer be monetizable, which means ads can no longer run on their pages.

While IBM and other brands had not specifically targeted the pro-Nazi accounts for their advertisements, the spokesperson emphasized that it was not an intentional placement. X CEO Linda Yaccarino expressed the platform’s commitment to combating antisemitism and discrimination, stating that there was no place for it anywhere in the world.

IBM is not the first company to halt its advertising on X due to concerns about its placement alongside hateful content. Previously, NCTA and Gilead Sciences paused their spending on the platform when their ads were displayed on a pro-Nazi account. Similar incidents were also reported with ads for Adobe, New York University Langone Hospital, and the University of Maryland’s football team.

These concerns about advertisement placement on X follow recent controversial statements made Elon Musk on the platform. Musk agreed with an antisemitic post, endorsing the claim that Jewish communities promote “hatred against Whites.” He also suggested that the Anti-Defamation League promotes racism against White people. ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt accused Musk of pushing antisemitism in response.

IBM’s decision to suspend advertising on X highlights the ongoing challenge that platforms face in ensuring brand safety and avoiding association with inappropriate or harmful content. The incident also raises broader questions about the responsibility of social media platforms and the need for effective measures to combat hate speech and discrimination.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why did IBM suspend advertising on X?

IBM suspended advertising on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, after an ad for the company appeared alongside pro-Nazi content. IBM has a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech and discrimination and has taken immediate action to investigate this unacceptable situation.

2. Will ads continue to appear on pages promoting Nazi ideology?

Following a review of the mentioned accounts, X has determined that these accounts will no longer be monetizable. This means that ads can no longer be displayed on their pages.

3. Did other brands also have their ads displayed alongside pro-Nazi content?

Previous reports have indicated that other companies, including Apple, NBCUniversal’s Bravo, Oracle, and Comcast’s Xfinity, had their ads displayed on pages promoting Adolf Hitler and Nazi ideology. However, it is important to note that these brands did not specifically target the pro-Nazi accounts for their advertisements, and the ads appearing next to the content were not intentionally placed there.

4. Has X taken measures to combat antisemitism and discrimination on the platform?

X has expressed a strong commitment to combating antisemitism and discrimination on its platform. The company has implemented new brand safety controls that allow advertisers to prevent their ads from being displayed alongside potentially objectionable content. The platform aims to create a safe space for brands and users and actively works to address these concerns.

5. What has been Elon Musk’s involvement in recent controversies?

Elon Musk has faced criticism for his endorsement of an antisemitic post on X, which claimed that Jewish communities promote “hatred against Whites.” Musk also suggested that the Anti-Defamation League promotes racism against White people. These statements have drawn accusations of pushing antisemitism against Musk.

Sources:

– [CNN](https://www.cnn.com/)