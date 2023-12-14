IBM and Meta Collaborate to Address AI Safety Concerns

Tech giants IBM and Meta have joined forces to tackle the growing concerns surrounding the safe development of artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration, known as the AI Alliance, aims to foster greater collaboration among industry players rather than promote competition. Over 50 technology companies and universities, including AMD, CERN, Hugging Face, Linux Foundation, Dell Technologies, and Red Hat, have already joined the alliance.

The main focus of the AI Alliance is to create an open community among AI developers and pool resources to address safety issues associated with the technology. The goal is to promote accessibility to the benefits of AI while also ensuring that innovative products are built with safety in mind. Membership in the AI Alliance is not limited to firms building open-source AI platforms; it welcomes diverse participation from researchers, developers, and companies.

One of the key objectives of the alliance is to establish benchmarks and evaluation standards that will enable safe AI innovation. Additionally, the AI Alliance aims to advance the adoption of an open foundation model ecosystem in various use cases and foster a vibrant AI hardware accelerator ecosystem. It also prioritizes the development of the AI talent pool and advocates for precise regulation policymakers.

With a combined research and development fund of more than $80 billion, Meta and IBM are confident in achieving their objectives through the AI Alliance. The collaboration will establish working groups for each objective, consisting of members from the alliance. A governing board and technical oversight committee will oversee the efforts, with potential future partnerships with governments and nonprofits.

While notable AI developers like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic are not part of the current membership list, they have launched their collaborative effort called The Frontier Forum to pursue responsible AI development. In recent months, AI developers have made commitments to voluntary standards proposed the U.S. government to address safety concerns and protect user privacy.

As the field of generative AI continues to evolve rapidly, experts are also exploring the use of blockchain technology to mitigate risks related to copyright infringements and data privacy.