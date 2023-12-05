IBM and Meta Join Forces to Promote Open Innovation and Science in AI

In a groundbreaking collaboration, IBM and Meta have formed the AI Alliance, an international coalition consisting of over 50 organizations including AMD, Intel, NASA, CERN, and Harvard University. The goal of this alliance is to advance open innovation and open science in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), offering alternative solutions to closed AI systems currently dominating the market.

While OpenAI and Google are not part of the alliance, there is a clear divide between companies like OpenAI, which keep their AI model weights and data proprietary, and companies like Meta, which provide AI model weights for others to use and encourage the development of derivative models based on their research.

The AI Alliance aims to promote open and transparent innovation, empowering a wide range of AI researchers, builders, and adopters with the necessary tools and information to prioritize safety, diversity, economic opportunities, and benefits for all. By sharing resources, knowledge, and research, the alliance seeks to counter the potential entrenchment of closed AI models in the market.

Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, emphasized the benefits of open AI development, stating that it allows more people to access its advantages, build innovative products, and work on safety. The AI Alliance will bring together researchers, developers, and companies to collaborate on advancing the state-of-the-art in AI and responsible AI development.

This alliance draws parallels to the AIM Alliance formed in 1991 Apple, IBM, and Motorola. While the AIM Alliance aimed to challenge the dominance of the “Wintel” duopoly (Microsoft and Intel) in the PC market, the AI Alliance spans across various sectors, including tech, research, government, and academia.

The members of the AI Alliance include benchmarking and platform groups like Hugging Face, universities such as UC Berkeley and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, government research entities like NASA and CERN, and many more esteemed organizations from around the world.

In addition to promoting open AI research, the AI Alliance has outlined several initiatives to advance the field responsibly. These include developing benchmarks and evaluation standards, fostering an AI hardware accelerator ecosystem, and supporting exploratory AI research globally. The alliance also emphasizes diversity in AI foundation models, aiming to address societal challenges in areas such as climate and education.

While the impact of this alliance remains to be seen, it marks a significant milestone in the future of AI development. It distinguishes those who prioritize openness and collaboration from advocates of closed, proprietary approaches. Just as the software market accommodates platforms like Windows and Linux, there is likely room for both approaches to coexist in the future.