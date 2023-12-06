IBM and Meta Join Forces to Accelerate Responsible AI Innovation

In a bid to level the playing field in the AI industry, IBM and Meta have formed a powerful alliance to foster an open and responsible approach to artificial intelligence. The AI Alliance boasts more than 50 founding members from leading institutions and organizations, signaling a united front in addressing concerns and driving innovation in AI.

The primary focus of the AI Alliance is to cultivate an open community that supports developers and researchers in their quest for responsible AI solutions. With a commitment to scientific rigor, trust, safety, security, diversity, and economic competitiveness, the alliance aims to ensure that AI innovation benefits everyone. By pooling resources and knowledge, the partners will work together to tackle safety concerns and provide a platform for the sharing and development of solutions that cater to the global research and development community.

Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO, emphasizes the importance of open innovation and collaboration among the AI community. He envisions this partnership as a pivotal moment in defining the future of AI, one that centers on safety, accountability, and scientific rigor.

Nick Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta, shares the belief that AI should be developed openly to maximize access and encourage innovation. The AI Alliance will enable researchers, developers, and companies to share tools, knowledge, and advancements, regardless of whether their models are shared openly or not. The aim is to advance the state-of-the-art in AI while promoting responsible practices across the industry.

The extensive list of founding members includes renowned institutions such as Cornell University, ETH Zurich, Imperial College London, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Yale University, among others. Each member brings unique expertise and resources to the table, contributing to a diverse and collaborative ecosystem.

With IBM and Meta leading the charge, the establishment of the AI Alliance marks a significant step forward in shaping the future of AI. By fostering open innovation, responsible development, and knowledge sharing, the alliance aims to drive the AI agenda with a strong emphasis on safety and accountability.