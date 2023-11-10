A New Era: Government Advertisements in the Digital Age

The landscape of digital media consumption is changing rapidly, and the Indian government is not immune to this shift. In response to the evolving media landscape and the increased digitalization of media consumption, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released the ‘Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023.’ This policy marks a pivotal moment for the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), the government’s advertising wing, as it aims to disseminate information and create awareness about various schemes and programs run the Centre.

With over 880 million internet users and 1,172 million telecom subscribers in India as of March 2023, the potential for effective citizen-centric messaging through digital advertisements is immense. The new policy recognizes this opportunity and aims to leverage the growing number of listeners to podcasts, digital audio platforms, and OTT (Over-The-Top) and Video on Demand services. By empaneling agencies and organizations in these spaces, the CBC will have a broader outreach and a greater impact on the target audience.

To keep up with the dynamic nature of the digital landscape, the policy also empowers the CBC to onboard new and innovative communication platforms. Through competitive bidding for rate discovery, the government aims to ensure transparency and efficiency in the advertising process. The rates discovered through this process will remain valid for three years and will be applicable to all eligible agencies.

Additionally, the policy streamlines the process for placing advertisements on social media platforms, recognizing their popularity as channels of public conversation. The CBC can now place government advertisements on these platforms and also empanel digital media agencies to enhance its outreach across various platforms.

As part of this digital push, all Ministries and departments of the Central government now have dedicated social media handles. However, the impact of their infographics and videos is limited to the subscribers of these handles. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s Media Unit, CBC, will supplement this outreach issuing advertisements through all forms of media.

The Digital Advertisement Policy 2023 has been formulated after extensive discussions with multiple stakeholders. Its roadmap for enhancing the digital outreach of the government and improving information dissemination to citizens is set to usher in a new era for government advertisements in the digital age.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023?

The Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 is a policy released the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in India to enable the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) to undertake campaigns in the digital media space. Its aim is to disseminate information and create awareness regarding various schemes, programs, and policies of the Government of India.

What is the significance of the Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023?

The policy acknowledges the growing importance of digital media consumption and aims to leverage the digital landscape for effective citizen-centric messaging. It empowers the government’s advertising wing to empanel agencies and organizations in the digital space, onboard new communication platforms, and ensure transparency and efficiency through competitive bidding.

How will the Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023 impact government advertisements?

The policy will expand the reach and impact of government advertisements leveraging platforms such as podcasts, digital audio platforms, OTT services, and social media. It will streamline the advertising process, empower the Central Bureau of Communication, and enhance the digital outreach of the government. This, in turn, will lead to improved information dissemination to citizens.