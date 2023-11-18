IAS Expands TikTok Partnership in 21 New Countries for Brand Safety Measurement

New York, November 16, 2023 – Integral Ad Science (IAS), a leading media measurement and optimization platform, has announced the expansion of its Total Media Quality (TMQ) brand safety and suitability measurement product to TikTok. This expansion includes 21 new markets, bringing the total coverage for IAS’s AI-driven brand safety product on TikTok to over 50 countries.

The increased availability of IAS’s Total Media Quality for TikTok reflects the platform’s growing popularity worldwide and the demand from marketers for actionable data to optimize their advertising spend. By utilizing cutting-edge AI technology, the TMQ product provides valuable insights into video content through frame-by-frame analysis of images, audio, text, and even semantics. This enables marketers to effectively monitor the quality of their media purchases on TikTok, ensuring that their ads are appearing next to brand-safe and suitable content.

The expansion of IAS’s partnership with TikTok allows for brand safety and suitability measurement in various new countries. Advertisers in Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Czech Republic, and many other countries can now benefit from IAS’s Total Media Quality for TikTok.

“TikTok is committed to providing a safe environment for users to express themselves and be entertained,” said Chen-Lin Lee, Global Head of Measurement and Data Partnerships at TikTok. “By partnering with IAS, we can offer brands around the world best-in-class reporting, ensuring transparency at the video level in multiple languages. This collaboration allows advertisers on TikTok to connect with their audiences in safe and suitable environments.”

Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS, stated, “Through the expansion of our partnership with TikTok, we are bringing our innovative, AI-driven technology that analyzes video content in depth to even more markets. Advertisers working with TikTok globally can access our unmatched insights through IAS’s Total Media Quality, enabling them to achieve even greater results on a global scale.”

FAQ

1. What is Total Media Quality for TikTok?

Total Media Quality for TikTok is a brand safety and suitability measurement product offered Integral Ad Science (IAS). It uses AI technology to analyze video content on TikTok, providing marketers with valuable insights and ensuring that their ads appear next to brand-safe and suitable content.

2. In how many countries is IAS expanding its partnership with TikTok?

IAS is expanding its partnership with TikTok in an additional 21 countries, bringing the total coverage to over 50 markets globally.

3. How does IAS’s Total Media Quality benefit advertisers?

IAS’s Total Media Quality ensures that ads are seen real people in safe and suitable environments. This helps advertisers improve their return on ad spend and connect with their target audiences effectively.

4. What technology does IAS use for brand safety measurement on TikTok?

IAS utilizes cutting-edge AI technology to analyze video content on TikTok. This includes frame-by-frame analysis of images, audio, text, and semantics to provide detailed insights to marketers.