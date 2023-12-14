UFC 296 Loses Prominent Matchup Due to Competitor’s Illness

In a surprising turn of events, one of the highly anticipated matchups at UFC 296 has been called off. Ian Machado Garry, slated to fight Vicente Luque, will no longer compete after contracting pneumonia. This unfortunate news was confirmed UFC CEO Dana White, who initially received the information from Chael Sonnen.

Earlier this week, Machado Garry was expected to appear at the UFC 296 media day. However, he failed to make an appearance, leaving reporters and fans curious about the reason behind his absence. Prior to this, Machado Garry had expressed concerns about his family’s safety following a heated exchange with UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. However, it has since been clarified that his absence was entirely unrelated to these concerns.

Machado Garry had fallen ill with the flu, which ultimately developed into pneumonia. As a result, he had to receive medical treatment, making it impossible for him to compete against Luque. Consequently, Machado Garry will now have to wait until he fully recovers before booking his next fight, which is anticipated to take place sometime in 2024.

The UFC has yet to announce a replacement matchup to take the place of Machado Garry vs. Luque on the main card. With 13 fights still scheduled to proceed, UFC 296 will go ahead as planned, airing on pay-per-view on Saturday night.

It is undoubtedly disappointing for both fans and the fighters themselves to experience the cancellation of such a highly anticipated bout. Nevertheless, the safety and well-being of the competitors must always come first, and it is crucial for Machado Garry to prioritize his recovery and return to the octagon at full strength in the future.