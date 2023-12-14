Irish Fighter Ian Machado Garry Skips Media Day Due to Concerns for Family’s Safety

In a surprising turn of events, Irish fighter Ian Machado Garry failed to show up for the scheduled media day at UFC 296. This unexpected absence left reporters and fans wondering about the reasons behind his no-show. UFC officials later confirmed that Garry “will not be available today,” without providing further details.

Leading up to his fight with Vicente Luque, Garry found himself embroiled in various controversies. One major incident involved UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who publicly attacked Garry and his wife, Layla Machado Garry, over their age difference. Strickland accused Layla of being a “sexual predator” and criticized her for publishing a satirical book on how to marry a professional athlete. He even shared direct messages he claimed Garry had sent, threatening legal action for harassment and defamation of character.

The relentless online harassment and back-and-forth between Garry and Strickland took a toll on the Irish fighter and his family. Concerned for their safety, Garry expressed apprehension about traveling to the United States for the fight.

“I’m a little bit cautious about going to America for the safety of my family with all the s*** that’s been going on online,” Garry revealed in an interview. “To protect my wife, to protect my child, to protect myself.”

While Garry did arrive in Las Vegas for UFC 296 fight week, his absence from media day raised questions about his participation in the event. The next opportunity for Garry to address the press will be at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday.

Vicente Luque, Garry’s opponent, expressed understanding and support for his decision. Luque emphasized the importance of family and acknowledged the disrespectful nature of the attacks on Garry’s loved ones.

“It’s very unfortunate all that has gone on regarding him and his family. I think that’s something super disrespectful,” Luque stated. “If he feels better like that, I think he has to do what he has to do.”

Although Garry’s absence may result in missed media opportunities, Luque recognized the significance of prioritizing family’s safety over such obligations. In the end, it remains Garry’s decision to make.