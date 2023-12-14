Notable Absence: Ian Machado Garry Opts Out of Media Day Ahead of UFC 296

Summary: Rising Welterweight contender, Ian Machado Garry, made headlines once again as he chose not to attend the media day ahead of UFC 296. The Irishman, who has been involved in various controversies recently, did not provide a specific reason for his absence.

Ian Machado Garry, 26, has been the subject of much discussion in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) due to a series of events both inside and outside the cage. He was recently banned from Team Renegade in England, where he trained alongside current 170-pound champion, Leon Edwards. Additionally, his personal life came under scrutiny when his wife’s old satire book resurfaced online.

Garry’s absence at media day has raised questions about his mindset and priorities leading up to his fight against Vicente Luque at UFC 296. However, Luque understands his counterpart’s decision and stands him. In his statement, Luque expressed his belief that family is the most important aspect of a fighter’s life and acknowledged that Garry might have concerns regarding his family.

While Garry’s absence means he will miss an opportunity to share his side of the story with the media, it also indicates that he is willing to make sacrifices for his family.

Both Garry and Luque are coming off impressive unanimous decision victories in their previous fights. Their upcoming bout at UFC 296 is highly anticipated among MMA fans.

UFC 296, which takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, is set to be an exciting event with two titles up for grabs. In the main event, Leon Edwards will defend his Welterweight title against former interim champion, Colby Covington. The co-main event features Alexandre Pantoja defending his Flyweight title against Brandon Royval.

UFC 296, which takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, is set to be an exciting event with two titles up for grabs. In the main event, Leon Edwards will defend his Welterweight title against former interim champion, Colby Covington. The co-main event features Alexandre Pantoja defending his Flyweight title against Brandon Royval.