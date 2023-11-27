New Article: The Mystery Behind the Dry Celebrities on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans have been scratching their heads as they spot an intriguing detail about the show. Despite rain and thunderstorms, viewers have noticed that the celebrities and campmates manage to stay remarkably dry. This has left many wondering how they are able to avoid getting drenched during the severe weather conditions.

Social media was abuzz with confusion as fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their bewilderment. Tweets such as, “All that rain but they were dry and so was the floor,” and “Where did the rest of the camp go during the rain storm… they are bone dry,” flooded the platform. With the camp appearing to stay dry amidst torrential rain, viewers speculated about an elaborate set-up behind the scenes of the popular reality show.

However, according to a report from Capital FM, the explanation behind this enigma is quite simple. Above the camp, there is a partial cover strategically placed to keep certain areas dry. This cover serves multiple purposes, including protecting the show’s expensive filming equipment, preventing celebrities and their beds from getting soaked, and ensuring the fire continues to burn.

Former I’m A Celebrity contestant, Radio presenter Chris Moyles, shed some light on the matter during an interview on The Chris Moyles Show. He revealed that there are retractable canopy covers above the campsite that can be brought out when the weather turns unfavorable. Moyles expressed his fascination with this feature, mentioning how it would be a great addition to his own backyard. Alison Hammond, another former campmate, also confirmed the presence of a canopy during an interview on the Saving Grace podcast. She described the camp as resembling a camping film set, complete with hidden cameras and a canopy for lighting.

As the current season of I’m A Celebrity continues to captivate audiences, with its fair share of drama and unexpected departures, the mystery of the dry celebrities has finally been unveiled. The carefully placed and retractable canopies above the camp not only ensure the well-being of the contestants but also contribute to the show’s overall production value. So, the next time you watch the show and wonder how they manage to stay dry, remember the concealed cover that shields them from the elements.

