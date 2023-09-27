Meta Unveils Personalized AI Assistants for Messaging Platforms

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, introduced a range of virtual assistants with distinct personalities during their Meta Connect conference. These AI chatbots, such as “Max the Chef,” “Lorena the Traveler,” “Lily the Writer,” and “Victor the Fitness Coach,” will be available for users to chat with and seek advice for their daily lives.

In an effort to blur the lines between reality and virtuality, Meta collaborated with celebrities to bring these artificial intelligences to life. Celebrities like Naomi Osaka, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Kendall Jenner, MrBeast, and Charli D’Amelio have lent their faces to these virtual assistants. By 2024, these chatbots will also have their own voices.

This series of chatbots is a demonstration of Meta’s AI Studio platform, which will allow developers to create their own personalized virtual assistants to function within messaging platforms. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, explained that he believes the future will involve interacting with a series of specific-use AI rather than a central AI entity.

In the first half of 2024, influencers will be able to use these AI assistants to engage with their fans. Additionally, businesses on platforms like Instagram may utilize these assistants to partially automate their customer service. However, Meta is proceeding cautiously and conducting preliminary tests with a select group of brands to ensure the safety and effectiveness of these AI assistants.

With this technological development, Meta aims to redefine how users interact with messaging platforms integrating highly personalized virtual assistants that can provide tailored guidance and support. The use of popular celebrity faces adds a relatable and engaging element to these chatbots, making them more appealing and memorable for users.

