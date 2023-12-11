Bollywood’s Enigmatic Partygoer, Orry Awatramani, Gains Popularity on Social Media

Reports have surfaced of the ever-mysterious Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, gaining significant attention in the country. Little is known about his actual profession, although he whimsically refers to himself as a “liver” due to his extravagant lifestyle. Despite the secrecy surrounding his work, Orry has become an influential figure in the Bollywood social scene, often seen rubbing shoulders with industry bigwigs at countless parties and events.

Recently, Orry’s popularity spiked even further when he made a guest appearance on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 17. His one-day stint on the show sent its television ratings soaring, proving the extent of his influence on public interest.

Now, popular photo-sharing app Snapchat has jumped on the Orry bandwagon introducing their newest feature, ‘Selfie with Orry’. This marketing move did not go unnoticed Orry himself, who promptly shared the news with his followers on Instagram. However, it was his witty caption accompanying the video that truly amused his fans.

During his time on Bigg Boss 17, Orry made headlines claiming that he earns anywhere between Rs 20-30 lakh (approximately $27,000-$40,000) for posing for a photo with a celebrity at various parties. Although this statement caused quite a stir online, Orry later clarified that it was an exaggerated figure, possibly intended for entertainment purposes.

In addition to his party-hopping reputation, Orry is regularly seen spending time with Bollywood celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Suhana Khan, Rasha Thadani, Sara Ali Khan, and Malaika Arora. He has also reportedly formed a close friendship with Isha Ambani, securing his name on the guest list for every extravagant Ambani family gathering.

Despite his secretive background, Orry’s presence on social media platforms and his captivating party lifestyle continue to captivate Indian audiences. Whether he remains an enigmatic socialite or eventually reveals the true nature of his profession, Orry has undoubtedly become an intriguing figure in the world of Bollywood.