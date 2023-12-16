Is Inflation a Non-Issue? Economist Jeremy Siegel Thinks So

With concerns of future interest rate hikes dampening the recent rally in the stock market, renowned economist Jeremy Siegel takes a contrary stance, asserting that inflation fears are unfounded. Siegel, a professor of finance at Wharton, believes that the Federal Reserve’s next move will be a cut, possibly as early as March next year, due to the economic slowdown.

This projection contradicts the statements made Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who emphasized the central bank’s commitment to bringing inflation back down to its 2% target. However, Fed Governor Christopher Waller has hinted at the possibility of rate cuts if inflation continues to fall closer to the target.

While recent data shows that the consumer price index increased 3.2% annually in October, Siegel argues that rising price levels are no longer a concern in the United States. He notes the lack of deposit growth and a liquidity squeeze as factors contributing to his belief that inflation will not be a problem in the future.

Siegel is not alone in his view. Nobel laureate Paul Krugman also declared victory over inflation, stating that the “war on inflation is over.” However, Siegel cautions against the Fed’s hawkish stance, warning of potential negative consequences for the economy if they remain so for an extended period. He highlights the inverted yield curve as a sign that investors are pessimistic about the long-term outlook and suggests that Powell should work towards normalizing the curve.

Despite Siegel’s stance, it is crucial to consider that the latest GDP data indicates continued growth in the U.S. economy, with a 4.9% increase in the third quarter of 2023.

While the future remains uncertain, Siegel and Krugman’s perspectives provide an alternative viewpoint on the inflation debate. Only time will tell if their predictions hold true and if the Federal Reserve adjusts its monetary policy accordingly.