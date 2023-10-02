Living with Unhinged and Awful Roommates: 16 Shocking Stories

Living with roommates can be a gamble, and unfortunately, some people end up with the worst kind. Here are 16 photos shared individuals who have had the misfortune of living with unhinged and awful roommates.

One person shared a photo of their roommate taking a bite out of the butter and spitting it into a pan while cooking. It’s a bizarre and unsanitary habit that surely makes mealtime uncomfortable.

In another case, a roommate went out and bought a bunch of Christmas knickknacks for the apartment without consulting anyone. Now, they expect the other roommates to chip in for the decorations, which is both inconsiderate and presumptuous.

One person compared the state of their half of the room versus their roommate’s. The difference is stark, with one side appearing neat and organized while the other side is cluttered and messy.

A frustrated individual left a note requesting their roommate to clean up after themselves, only to receive a disrespectful response of “STFU” (shut the f*** up) in return. It’s clear that communication and respect are lacking in this living arrangement.

Another person’s roommate repeatedly takes their towels, stains them with makeup, and doesn’t bother to wash them. It’s an invasion of personal belongings and a disregard for cleanliness.

An individual seeking a roommate put up an ad specifying they are “seeking a female roommate” and offering to adjust the rent based on attractiveness. This objectification is not only demeaning but also inappropriate.

In an unfortunate incident, someone discovered their roommate had smashed their TV while they were away at work. It’s an act of vandalism that creates an uncomfortable and hostile living environment.

Similarly, another person’s roommate completely shattered their coffee table. It’s another example of destructive behavior that disrupts the harmony of the living space.

A room rental advertisement caught attention for offering a room to share at a remarkably low price but with the condition of rarely being at home. It seems like an unrealistic and inconvenient arrangement for most people.

In a shocking display of neglect, a roommate consistently leaves food out for weeks, resulting in mold growth. It’s unhygienic and poses health risks for everyone in the apartment.

Financial disputes can also arise among roommates. One individual resents their roommate for making twice as much money and demands that they pay twice as much in rent. It’s an unfair and unreasonable expectation.

Another roommate had kept potatoes for so long that they sprouted and took over the kitchen. It’s a clear sign of neglect and a lack of cleanliness in the shared space.

Some roommates refuse to clean their cooking utensils. One person shared a photo of their roommate’s pan, which is still dirty and unwashed from previous uses. Such behavior is inconsiderate and unsanitary.

In a strange twist, a person’s roommate throws away dishes that don’t belong to them instead of washing them. It’s a puzzling habit that creates unnecessary conflict over shared resources.

Finally, one unfortunate individual found their roommate setting up a tent in the kitchen. It’s an absurd and impractical use of space that surely disrupts the functionality of the apartment.

Living with difficult roommates can be a nightmare. It’s essential to establish clear expectations, communicate effectively, and foster mutual respect in order to maintain a harmonious living environment.

Sources:

Source article: Reddit Photos Of 16 Unhinged And Awful Roommates

