Seattle Seahawks Defense Struggles in Loss to Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks endured another disappointing performance on defense as they suffered a two-score loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Seahawks defense was plagued missed tackles, allowing the Steelers to gain significant yardage throughout the game. This loss marks the first time the Steelers have won in Seattle since 1983, highlighting the struggles of the Seahawks this season.

One player who has drawn significant criticism from fans is Tariq Woolen. Despite being a fan favorite just a year ago, Woolen has struggled in his second season, leading to frustration among Seahawks supporters. His performance against the Steelers encapsulated his season, as he was not only on the receiving end of a stiff arm from Najee Harris but also found himself unable to contribute to the team’s defensive efforts.

Seahawks fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Woolen’s performance. They also highlighted the overall struggles of the defense, with many calling for changes to be made to the coaching staff and roster. The Seahawks defense has been inconsistent, and fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of improvement.

In addition to the defensive struggles, the Seahawks’ offense also failed to deliver, with Geno Smith being singled out as a problem some fans. The team has been unable to find their rhythm and play a complete game, leading to frustration among fans.

Overall, the Seahawks’ loss to the Steelers highlighted the issues plaguing the team this season. Defensive lapses, poor tackling, and offensive struggles have contributed to their disappointing record. As the season progresses, Seahawks fans are hoping for improvements and changes to turn their season around.