Consider Cancelling Netflix in October 2023: A Lackluster Lineup

If you’re looking to tighten your budget, now might be the time to reconsider your streaming subscriptions. With the rising costs of multiple streaming services, it’s essential to evaluate which ones are providing the most value for your money. For the month of October 2023, one service worth considering to cancel is Netflix.

Netflix, a frontrunner in the streaming industry, typically releases some of the biggest and most popular hit series. However, this month’s lineup is relatively lackluster. While returning series like Lupin part 3, Elite season 7, and Big Mouth season 7 are worth watching, they don’t have the same drawing power as Stranger Things or Emily in Paris. Furthermore, Elite and Big Mouth don’t return until later in the month, making it easy to cancel Netflix for now and resubscribe in November to binge-watch these series.

Regarding new TV premieres, Netflix does have a few promising titles such as horror limited series The Fall of the House of Usher, British detective drama Bodies, and Korean imports Ballerina, Doona, and Castaway Diva. However, overall, the quality of Netflix’s TV programming for October is underwhelming.

In terms of movies, Netflix’s lineup for October 2023 is equally unimpressive. While there are some notable titles like Dune (2021) and Mission: Impossible movies, there are no big theatrical releases debuting on the platform this month. The selection mainly consists of licensed films and a few original movies like Fair Play and Pain Hustlers starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.

However, if documentaries are your passion, then sticking with Netflix might be worthwhile. The month kicks off with Beckham, a docuseries about the life and rise of soccer superstar David Beckham. Additionally, Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul explores the cautionary tale of a Silicon Valley company. Finally, Life on Our Planet, produced Steven Spielberg and narrated Morgan Freeman, takes a look back at the Earth’s once-great species. These documentaries provide a compelling reason to keep your Netflix subscription.

Ultimately, if you’re looking to save some money and find the content on Netflix less appealing this month, canceling the subscription may be the right decision. With the possibility of signing up again in November when more exciting series and movies are released, you can ensure that you’re getting the best value out of streaming services.

