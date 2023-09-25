I Woke Up A Vampire: A Teen Comedy Series Coming to Netflix

The highly anticipated Canadian teen-comedy fantasy series, I Woke Up A Vampire, is set to debut on Netflix in the United States in October 2023, just in time for Halloween. Created and written Tommy Lynch, the show first aired in Canada on The Family Channel from May to September 2023.

The plot of I Woke Up A Vampire follows Carmie Henley, who wakes up on her thirteenth birthday to discover that she now possesses supernatural powers. With the help of her comic nerd best friend, Kev, she learns that she is a Vampling – a half-human, half-vampire being. As an adopted child, Carmie embarks on a journey of self-discovery, navigating puberty, middle school, and even facing a Van Helsing who is after her. Carmie grapples with the desire to be seen while also having to hide her true nature.

The lead role of Carmie Henley is played Kaileen Angelic Chang, who has previously worked on various short film projects. Niko Ceci portrays Kev Gardner, while Zebastin Borjeau takes on the role of Dylan Helsing. The rest of the cast includes Ana Araujo, Kris Siddiqi, Aaliyah Cinello, Delia Lisette Chambers, Jayd Deroché, Ipsite Paul, Rainbow Sun Francks, Charlotte Legault, Will Coombs, Jillian Welsh, Alyssa Hidalgo, Akin Mponjika, Liyou Abere, and Jenni Burke.

The first season of I Woke Up A Vampire consists of 16 episodes, each with an estimated runtime of 22 minutes. The episode titles range from “Pilot” to “Family Reunion.”

Fans of teen comedy and fantasy can look forward to the release of I Woke Up A Vampire on Netflix on October 17th, 2023. Get ready for a hilarious and supernatural journey filled with love, friendship, and lots of laughs.

