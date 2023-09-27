Hamilton Ballad Goes Viral Thanks to Goofy Pets

The Hamilton ballad “Dear Theodosia” has become a viral sensation on TikTok, but not in the way one would expect. The song, sung Alexander Hamilton and his rival Aaron Burr, is a heartfelt ballad dedicated to their respective children. However, TikTok users have taken to using the song as background music for videos of their pets being silly and playful.

The song’s lyrics, particularly the lines “Look at my son / Pride is not the word I’m looking for / There is so much more inside me now,” have been paired with videos of various pets, including corgi puppies wrapped in blankets and lizards eating worms. The juxtaposition of the emotional ballad with the adorable and sometimes comedic antics of the pets has struck a chord with TikTok users, resulting in the song’s viral success.

“Dear Theodosia” is just one of the many songs from Hamilton that continue to resonate with audiences even years after the show’s debut. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s use of rap and R&B in the musical set it apart from its contemporaries and made it a cultural phenomenon. The show’s soundtrack has garnered millions of streams, and its original cast has become household names.

While it’s unlikely that Miranda anticipated his heartfelt song being used for videos of goofy pets, it’s a testament to the enduring popularity and impact of Hamilton. The show’s themes of love, parenthood, and the desire to build a better future for the next generation are universal, and even in the context of humorous pet videos, they still strike a chord with viewers.

– “Hamilton” musical – Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece that took Broadway storm, portraying the life of Alexander Hamilton and featuring a diverse cast of actors.

– TikTok – a social media platform known for its short-form videos and viral trends.

– “Dear Theodosia” – a ballad from Hamilton sung the characters Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, expressing their hopes for their respective children and the future of America.