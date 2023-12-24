Olivia Dunne Shocked Unexpected TikTok Filter Result

In a surprising turn of events, social media sensation Olivia Dunne took to TikTok to try out a popular filter and was left stunned the result. Despite recent claims of a shadow ban on her posts, Dunne decided to share an eleven-second reel speculating about her New Year’s Day plans.

The filter in question, titled “I will end 2023 ___,” auto-generated an answer for Dunne that seemed to shock her. With Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” playing in the background, the answer revealed “Pole Dancing” from a roulette of options. It left Dunne both surprised and amused, leading her to caption the video with the question, “Does swinging bars count?”

This unexpected filter result comes amidst the controversy surrounding Dunne’s alleged shadow ban on TikTok. The gymnast, who represents Louisiana State University, has millions of followers on the platform and is known for her elaborate fan base. However, recently, her posts have been underperforming, leading her to question whether TikTok is intentionally limiting their reach.

The potential impact of a shadow ban on Dunne’s revenue cannot be ignored. She previously shared that a significant portion of her earnings comes from sponsored posts on social media, with each post valued at around $500,000. The value of these posts depends on the number of likes and interactions she receives, making it likely that any restriction on her reach will affect her financial gains.

While the controversy surrounding the alleged shadow ban continues, Dunne remains a prominent figure on TikTok and Instagram. Her content continues to capture the attention of her followers, and her recent encounter with an unexpected filter result only adds to her online appeal.