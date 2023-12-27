KL Rahul Shines with Century Despite Social Media Criticism

Summary: Despite facing harsh criticism on social media, KL Rahul’s impressive century in the opening Test match against South Africa proved that he can let his bat do the talking.

In a world where social media can be a double-edged sword, Indian cricketer KL Rahul has become a target of hate and negative comments. However, he still manages to rise above it and deliver outstanding performances on the field.

During the opening Test match between India and South Africa, Rahul silenced his critics scoring a remarkable century. His knock of 101 runs played a crucial role in India’s total score of 245 in the first innings. This century was not only his second century at Centurion but also his eighth century in Test cricket.

Despite his impressive performance, fans took to social media to mock Rahul and even targeted his wife, Athiya Shetty. Criticism and hate messages have become a common occurrence for the cricketer.

Vimal Kumar, a renowned sports journalist, questioned Rahul about how he handles the constant hatred on social media. In response, Rahul admitted that it is not easy to deal with such negativity but emphasized that he prefers to let his bat do the talking.

While Rahul faced the wrath of online trolls, the South African team fought back through Dean Elgar’s unbeaten 140 runs, leading them to a score of 256/5. Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also made significant contributions taking two wickets each. However, the Proteas’ Kagiso Rabada and Nandre Burger proved to be the most successful bowlers, claiming three and two wickets respectively.

This match serves as a reminder that despite the negativity surrounding him, Rahul remains focused on his game and continues to deliver exceptional performances on the cricket field.