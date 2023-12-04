New Jersey Couple and Their Dog Gain TikTok Fame Through Game-Day Recaps

Staying at home with family, watching a football game, and occasionally shouting at the TV screen is a common practice for many on game days. But for Jose De Jesus, his fiance Raven Adkins, and their dog Kane, it has led to unexpected TikTok fame.

The couple’s journey to online stardom began when Adkins filmed De Jesus passionately talking to the TV during a Bengals game, while a bored-looking Kane sat nearby. Adkins found Kane’s expression amusing and decided to capture it on video. Little did they know, this spontaneous moment would snowball into something much bigger.

The TikTok video, featuring De Jesus’s animated commentary and Kane’s deadpan facial expressions, quickly gained traction. It has now garnered over 160,000 likes and more than a million views. The couple’s weekly game recaps on TikTok have become a regular ritual, with Adkins filming De Jesus and later recording a voiceover from Kane’s perspective.

What started as a lighthearted hobby has turned into a full-blown fan base for the couple. Their TikTok account now boasts more than 17,000 followers, and the comments on their videos are filled with support from Bengals fans, as well as fans of rival teams such as the Browns, Steelers, Titans, and Ravens.

Despite living in New Jersey and having no personal ties to Cincinnati, De Jesus became a devoted Bengals fan in the late 2000s. His admiration for former Bengals player Chad Johnson and his infectious enthusiasm for the game drew him to the team. De Jesus successfully converted Adkins into a Bengals supporter as well, cementing their shared passion for the team.

While the couple experienced devastation when Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury, they remain optimistic about the Bengals’ future. In fact, De Jesus confidently predicted a Bengals victory during the Monday Night Football Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Their TikTok success showcases the power of social media in creating a community of like-minded individuals, transcending geographical boundaries, and bringing fans together through digital platforms.

FAQ:

Q: How did Jose De Jesus and Raven Adkins gain TikTok fame?

A: They gained TikTok fame filming game-day recaps with their dog Kane, where De Jesus provides animated commentary, and Kane’s deadpan expressions add humor to the videos.

Q: How popular are their TikTok videos?

A: Their TikTok videos have received over 160,000 likes and garnered more than a million views.

Q: Who is their fan base comprised of?

A: Their fan base consists of Bengals fans, as well as fans of rival teams like the Browns, Steelers, Titans, and Ravens.

Q: How did Jose De Jesus become a Bengals fan?

A: De Jesus became a Bengals fan in the late 2000s after being inspired former Bengals player Chad Johnson and his charismatic playing style.

Q: Where do Jose De Jesus and Raven Adkins live?

A: They live in New Jersey, and aside from their love for the Bengals, they have no personal ties to Cincinnati.