Larry Sanders: From NBA Star to Music Producer and Fashion Designer

Larry Sanders, a former NBA star, made the decision to retire from professional basketball at the young age of 26. However, instead of fading into the background, Sanders embarked on a completely different career path that has taken him into the worlds of music production and fashion design.

After retiring from the NBA, Sanders revealed that his primary reason for leaving the sport was to focus on his mental health. He spoke openly about the anxiety he experienced during his time on the court, explaining that he often felt like a product rather than a human being. This realization led him to pursue other passions that resonated more with his soul.

One of these passions is music production. Sanders quickly immersed himself in the music industry and began working with artists such as PARTYNEXTDOOR, helping to produce tracks on his album P3. His talent and dedication to the craft quickly gained recognition.

In addition to music production, Sanders delved into the world of fashion. He co-founded a company called Citizens Of Matter, which initially started as an artist incubator but eventually evolved into a fashion brand. The company initially focused on designing jeans for men with a taller build but expanded to cater to people of all sizes. Sanders’ foray into the fashion industry allowed him to meet and collaborate with individuals from various backgrounds.

Notably, Sanders is also involved with a company called Click, which produces marijuana spray. This venture showcases his versatile abilities and interests, as he engages in different industries.

Sanders’ departure from professional basketball may have come as a surprise, but his subsequent success in music production and fashion design demonstrates his resilience and determination to explore new avenues. While he may have left the NBA behind, his career continues to thrive in the creative realm. Larry Sanders is proof that a change in direction can lead to incredible opportunities and personal fulfillment beyond the boundaries of a traditional career in sports.