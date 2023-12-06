Young Cricket Star Harry Brook Finds Success Disconnecting from Social Media

Summary: English cricketer Harry Brook has revealed that he is no longer using social media apps on his phone in order to maintain a positive mindset and focus on improving as a player. After experiencing early success in the Test format, Brook faced criticism and pressure during his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which affected his performance. Recognizing the negative impact of constantly checking social media for reactions to his game, Brook made the decision to disconnect from these platforms. This break from social media has not only helped his mental health but has also allowed him to avoid negativity and concentrate on his game.

Brook burst onto the international scene last year and quickly made a name for himself with impressive performances in Test matches. His success led to a high-profile bidding war in the IPL, resulting in him joining the SunRisers Hyderabad. Although he started the tournament with a century, he struggled to maintain his form and finished the season with disappointing statistics.

Realizing that constantly checking social media was putting unnecessary pressure on him, Brook decided to distance himself from these platforms. He admitted that the initial comments he made in an interview about using social media were regrettable and acknowledged his mistake. Since disconnecting, he has delegated the management of his social media accounts to someone else.

This break from social media has had a positive impact on Brook’s mental health and overall game. He found that being away from the negativity and distractions of social media allowed him to focus on his training and preparation. The decision to disconnect has rejuvenated him, and he has seen improvements in his performance during the ongoing white-ball series in the West Indies.

Looking ahead, Brook has a busy schedule lined up, including a Test series in India followed the IPL 2024 season. He is determined to continue his success maintaining his distance from social media and staying focused on his cricket.

By prioritizing his mental well-being and disconnecting from social media, Harry Brook has found the clarity and focus needed to excel on the cricket field. His decision serves as a reminder for athletes and individuals alike that taking a step back from the online world can have significant benefits for personal growth and success.