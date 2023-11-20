New Lawsuit Alleges Tech Giants Knowingly Endanger Children on Social Media

Hundreds of families are coming forward to sue major technology companies, accusing them of knowingly exposing children to harmful products. The lawsuit, one of the largest ever mounted in Silicon Valley, targets Meta (the owner of Facebook and Instagram), TikTok, Google, and Snap Inc (the owner of Snapchat). These companies are being accused of intentionally providing children with highly addictive and damaging products.

One plaintiff bravely shares their own story, explaining how they were trapped addiction at just 12 years old. The addiction they faced was social media, which led to years of depression and multiple suicide attempts. This individual, who wishes to be referred to as “they”, refers to the tech companies as “big, bad monsters” for their role in causing harm to vulnerable children.

The lawsuit argues that these tech platforms are harmful design. The plaintiffs, who include ordinary families and school districts from across the United States, claim that the addictive features built into these platforms have had devastating effects on the mental health and well-being of children.

This legal action gained significant momentum recently when a federal judge ruled that the companies cannot use the First Amendment to block the lawsuit. Another important ruling the judge stated that the Communications Decency Act, which generally protects platforms from liability for user-generated content, does not provide blanket protection in this case. Specifically, the judge emphasized that issues related to age verification and parental controls are not matters of freedom of expression.

The technology companies in question deny the allegations, asserting that they are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of their users. Meta, for example, expressed sympathy for the families involved and emphasized its dedication to providing a safe online experience for teenagers. TikTok declined to comment, while Google and Snapchat both strongly refuted the claims made against them.

