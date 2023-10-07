Franklin Alderman Candidate Defends Controversial Social Media Posts

Franklin alderman candidate, Jeff Feldman, is facing scrutiny over a series of provocative social media posts. One of the posts appears to threaten the use of guns against neighborhood teenagers, while another criticizes people displaying signs supporting “Black Lives Matter” and LGBTQ rights. Feldman, however, denies writing the threatening post and claims it was fabricated. He acknowledges writing the post criticizing signs, stating that he believes such displays are venomous.

During an interview with NewsChannel 5 Investigates, Feldman was questioned about his social media activity. He admitted to writing posts similar to the threatening one but denied authoring that specific post. Feldman expressed frustration about the behavior of Westhaven teenagers, alleging that they engaged in mischief and lit fireworks on people’s porches. He referred to them as “Antifa,” without providing evidence to support the claim.

When pressed about his controversial Facebook post directed at people displaying supportive signs, Feldman defended his viewpoint. He claimed that those who put up these signs are venomous and short-sighted. He additionally criticized the LGBTQ community’s involvement in Franklin’s Pride festival, suggesting they were responsible for the sexualization of children.

Feldman’s social media posts have sparked concerns about his suitability for public office. Critics argue that his remarks threaten community unity and express discriminatory attitudes. However, Feldman maintains that he is running to serve the interests of the 90,000 people in Franklin.

