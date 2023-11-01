A Different Perspective on Atlanta’s Restaurant Scene: A Story of Celebrity Treatment and Inequality

Atlanta, known for its vibrant food scene, is gaining attention for a disturbing trend emerging in its top restaurants. A recent visit popular TikTok food critic Keith Lee highlighted how many of these establishments prioritize catering to celebrities and influencers, leaving regular customers feeling neglected. While Lee’s reviews have often boosted businesses in other cities, his experience in Atlanta has been starkly different.

To ensure unbiased reviews, Lee never personally enters the restaurants he critiques. Instead, he sends a family member or friend to order the food, paying full price, and expecting to be treated like any other customer. During his trip to Atlanta, Lee’s focus shifted from the food itself to the customer service and overall dining experience, as these elements generated the most interest and backlash from fans and restaurant owners.

In his reviews, Lee shed light on the discrepancies he encountered. At The Atlanta Breakfast Club, the waitress imposed unique rules, allowing only one order per group and prohibiting any additions later. The Breakfast Club did not respond to Lee’s concerns. Similarly, his family members experienced contrasting treatment at The Real Milk and Honey. While they were informed that the restaurant was closed for deep cleaning, they noticed other customers being served. When Lee inquired about this discrepancy, the staff recognized him but denied any knowledge of him in a subsequent video. The restaurant later issued an apology for their communication misstep.

This pattern persisted at Old Lady Gang, an establishment owned reality TV star Kandi Burruss. Lee’s family members were informed of an hour-long wait, but when Lee himself asked the waiter, he was told he could be seated in just five minutes. Feeling disillusioned, Lee left the restaurant without making a purchase. Burruss responded to Lee’s review, expressing gratitude for his feedback.

Lee’s Atlanta experience highlights a concerning divide. Restaurants seemingly prioritize celebrities and influencers, providing exceptional treatment when their presence is known while neglecting everyday customers. Lee also noticed a lack of convenience, with many establishments not accepting phone pick-up orders and some refraining from offering take-out on weekends. Rapper Cardi B weighed in on the matter, acknowledging the difficulty of dining at Atlanta restaurants, particularly on busy nights.

The greater implications of this trend, beyond Lee’s personal experiences, reveal a disparity in treatment and access to quality dining. Atlanta’s food scene, once celebrated for its inclusivity, must address these concerns to ensure equal treatment for all customers, regardless of their social status.