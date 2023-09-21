Tyson Fury Considered Paying to End Filming of Netflix Series

Tyson Fury, the renowned heavyweight champion, recently revealed that he was so overwhelmed the filming of his Netflix series that he contemplated paying for it to stop.

The nine-part fly-on-the-wall series, featuring Fury and his wife Paris, provided viewers with an inside look into the lives of the couple, who had just welcomed their seventh child into the world.

In an interview with Queensbury Promotions, Fury openly expressed his desire to walk away from the show, stating, “I wanted to get rid of the filming. I couldn’t take it any more, it was overwhelming. I tried to pay my way out of it, but I couldn’t, so we got through it.”

However, despite his initial reservations, Fury admitted that he was ultimately glad he didn’t end the filming prematurely. The series turned out to be a massive success, becoming the number one show in the UK.

With the first episode drawing in 2.6 million viewers, Netflix has already announced the renewal of the series for a second installment.

While Fury has achieved great success in the sport of boxing, holding multiple heavyweight titles, he now has aspirations beyond the ring. The fighter aims to become the highest-paid athlete ever and wants to venture into the world of Hollywood starring in a movie.

As Tyson Fury embarks on these new goals, one thing is for certain – he is determined to leave his mark on both the sporting and entertainment industries.

Sources: Queensbury Promotions, The Sun.