TikTok Users Get Creative with Thrifted Ghost Paintings for Halloween Decor

The latest TikTok trend for Halloween decor involves a creative and artful approach: refurbishing thrifted paintings. Popularized content creators like adairbosserman and bekmarsden, this craft project encourages users to transform forgotten artworks into spooky masterpieces incorporating ghosts, bats, and other Halloween-inspired elements.

Under the hashtag #GhostPaintings, users have showcased their talent turning human and animal figures in vintage paintings into white-sheeted ghosts. Other supernatural details are left to each painter’s imagination, resulting in unique and personalized creations.

Curiosity piqued, I decided to try out this trend for myself. Armed with my earbuds and a Halloween playlist, I ventured to my local thrift store in search of hidden treasures. Although the selection was not abundant, luck was on my side when I stumbled upon an 8″ x 12″ frame with a print of a shepherd and his sheep overlooking the sea.

After acquiring my $5 thrift-store find, I carefully removed the print from its frame, noting its embossment suggested it was around a century old. Next, with my sister’s assistance, we sketched out our ideas on a separate sheet of paper, planning ghosts, foreboding clouds, a miniature graveyard, and abundant pumpkins. Then, armed with acrylic paints and brushes, we brought our vision to life.

The process was relatively seamless. Any mistakes could be easily corrected with additional layers of paint, and as we aimed to preserve the original essence of the painting, we were free to add as much or as little as we desired.

A few hours later, our artwork was complete. We had a unique piece to enhance our Halloween decor and reignite our childhood passion for painting. This project was not only accessible and fun but also affordable, making it an ideal option for anyone seeking to add a touch of the supernatural to their home this season.

In addition to thrifted ghost paintings, TikTok offers other DIY Halloween decor ideas, such as creating a giant spider or adding a cute ghost pillow to the mix.

