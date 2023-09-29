The Trendy “Honey Lips” Look: How to Create and Rock It

If you’re on the lookout for a new beauty trend to try, look no further than “honey lips.” This trendy look is all about achieving a warm and glossy lip appearance that’s perfect for the upcoming fall and winter months. The best part? It’s a simple look that anyone can replicate with just a few products.

To create honey lips, you’ll need a lip liner, a sparkly gold eyeshadow, and a yellow- or green-tinted gloss. However, you can customize the look to your preference. If you prefer a subtle touch of color, just opt for the gloss. If you’re into a shimmery look, incorporate the eyeshadow as well.

Starting with a lip liner, which helps create definition, choose a shade that complements your skin tone. Blend it out slightly to achieve a fuller appearance to your lips. Then, apply a small amount of the gloss, ensuring not to overdo it. This combination will give you a gorgeous glossy finish with a warm-toned tint.

If you’re interested in adding a touch of glitter to your honey lips, opt for a pressed formula for a more subtle effect. Any gold-toned shade from an eyeshadow palette will work. Alternatively, you can go for loose glitter or even edible gold leaf flecks for an editorial look. Finish it off with an additional coat of clear gloss to achieve an ultra-high-fashion feel.

The honey lips trend is not only easy to create but also deeply moisturizing, making it a great choice for the colder months ahead. Whether you choose to keep it simple or experiment with glitter, this trend is certainly worth trying out.

