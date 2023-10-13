Treating a Flaky Scalp with Glycolic Acid: The TikTok Trend Worth Trying

A flaky scalp can be frustrating and embarrassing, but it seems like more and more people are experiencing this issue. Google searches for “why is my scalp so flaky?” and “dry flaky scalp treatment” have surged in recent weeks. While traditional dandruff shampoos like Head & Shoulders can be effective, TikTok users have recently been promoting a new hack: using glycolic acid toner on the scalp.

Glycolic acid, derived from sugar cane, is an alpha hydroxy acid known for its exfoliating properties. Typically used in skincare, it works breaking down the bonds between skin cells, revealing fresher, smoother skin underneath. The Ordinary’s Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution is a facial product that has gained popularity for its intense glycolic acid concentration. Some TikTokers have started using this toner on their scalps, claiming that it helps eliminate flaky skin and excess oil.

TikTokers @annaytime and @calistatee have both gone viral for their videos showcasing the use of glycolic acid toner on their scalps. They report refreshed and flake-free scalps after incorporating this step into their hair care routine. Beauty experts such as Dr. Usman Qureshi supported the use of glycolic acid on the scalp, noting its ability to remove dead skin cells, excess sebum, and product buildup.

To try this trend for myself, I applied the glycolic acid toner to my scalp and let it sit for over an hour before washing my hair. I followed with a clarifying shampoo and hydrating conditioner, rinsing thoroughly to remove any residue. After incorporating this hack into my routine for two weeks, I noticed a significant reduction in flakes and a fresher scalp.

While results may vary, incorporating glycolic acid into your scalp care routine may be worth a try if you’re dealing with a flaky scalp. Just be sure to rinse thoroughly and follow up with a hydrating conditioner to avoid any potential dryness or irritation. Give your scalp the attention it deserves and say goodbye to flakes once and for all.

