Breaking the Social Media Morning Routine: An Incremental Approach

In the world of morning routines, there’s a common image of an idealized woman gracefully waking up, following a meticulously planned routine, and avoiding the clutches of social media until she’s fully ready for the day. But for many of us, our mornings are far from this perfect scenario. We’re jolted awake our phones, scrolling through social media before we’ve even had a sip of water. It’s a habit that’s hard to break, but it’s not impossible.

Psychologist Dr. Sandra Wheatley suggests taking an incremental approach to breaking the social media morning routine. Instead of completely abandoning your phone, try using it in a more constructive and less addictive way. This means resisting the urge to check social media first thing in the morning. You can start reading something on your phone, journaling in your notes app, reading a journal entry from the night before, reading something physical like a book or magazine, or simply spending some time thinking.

If these alternatives don’t work right away, Dr. Sandra advises setting a timer and allowing yourself a limited amount of time to check your social media apps. This can help you gradually reduce your dependence on social media in the morning.

To put this advice to the test, the author of the source article tried each alternative throughout the week. They began reading newsletters on the Substack App, which provided a scrolling motion that satisfied the urge to scroll without triggering any negative emotions. Journaling in their notes app was therapeutic and allowed them to process their thoughts before consuming other people’s opinions. Reading a journal entry and an article on their phone wasn’t as satisfying but still provided some distraction. Finally, they attempted to leave their phone on the bedside table and read something physical, which was a challenge but had its own merits.

Breaking the social media morning routine takes time and effort. It’s about finding alternatives that offer a healthy and fulfilling start to the day. By gradually reducing your dependence on social media in the morning, you can create a more intentional and positive morning routine.

Definitions:

– Morning routine: A set of activities or habits performed regularly upon waking up, often to start the day positively and productively.

– Social media vortex: The addictive and time-consuming experience of getting sucked into a continuous cycle of scrolling through social media feeds.

– Dopamine hit: The release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward, often triggered engaging in certain activities, such as using social media.

– Incremental approach: A gradual and step-by-step method of making changes or breaking habits, focusing on small and manageable steps instead of trying to make a drastic change all at once.

