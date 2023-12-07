Introductory Summary:

Discover an effective four-move stretching routine that can help improve your body’s flexibility and aid in post-workout recovery. These exercises, recommended Laura Horvath, the “fittest woman on earth” at the 2023 CrossFit Games, focus on alleviating discomfort and strengthening your back. By incorporating these stretches into your routine, you can target various muscle groups and joints, including the glutes, hips, and lower back, to relieve stiffness and promote overall well-being.

Stretching Routine Instructions:

1. 3D Abductor Stretch: Stand beside a sturdy surface and place your left foot on it with your toes facing upward. Lean forward, keeping your torso parallel to the ground while maintaining a flat lower back. Return to the starting position. This stretch targets the inside of your raised thigh and hips, providing a satisfying release.

2. Standing Lizard with ‘Corner’ Education: Face a box or sturdy surface and raise your right knee, placing your right foot on the box. Sink your hips towards the box and experiment with different directions to find the deepest stretch for your hips. This stretch helps increase hip flexibility and may reveal any imbalances between your left and right sides.

3. Standing Pigeon: Stand facing a box or sturdy surface and place your lower right leg horizontally on it. Lower your right knee towards the box, sinking your hips for a deep stretch in your glutes and hips. Be mindful of any discomfort and adjust accordingly, ensuring your knee remains pain-free.

4. Jefferson Curls: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, drop your chin to your chest, and curl your spine vertebrae vertebrae while allowing your arms to hang down. Push your hips backward as you reach the bottom of the stretch, then return to the starting position. This exercise targets your spine, neck, glutes, and abdominals, providing relief and relaxation.

Conclusion:

By incorporating Laura Horvath’s four-move stretching routine into your fitness regimen, you can enhance your body’s flexibility and recovery process. These exercises are designed to alleviate discomfort, strengthen your back, and target various muscle groups, including the glutes, hips, and core. Whether you’re seeking post-workout relief or looking to improve your overall flexibility, these stretches offer a practical solution. Remember to listen to your body and modify the stretches as needed, ensuring you maintain proper form and avoid any pain or discomfort. Prioritize your body’s recovery dedicating time to stretching and nurturing your muscles, just like the “fittest woman on earth” does.