Ranking the Best Sandwiches from Sub Shops

When it comes to sandwiches, the possibilities are endless. Whether served cold or hot, sandwiches can be enjoyed for breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner. They can be a snack, a part of a meal, or even the whole meal itself. The beauty of sandwiches lies in their versatility, allowing us to pile them high with a variety of ingredients ranging from meats and seafood to cheese, veggies, fruits, and jams.

But if there’s one sandwich that truly stands out among the rest, it’s the sub. Also known as hoagies, heroes, or grinders, subs are the epitome of sandwich art. Picture a long cylindrical bun, cut lengthwise, and filled with a medley of delicious goodies. Not only are subs portable and convenient, but they also serve as the perfect vessel for a well-arranged combination of ingredients.

To determine the best subs from various sub shops, we decided to focus on the hot/toasted side of their menus. Each franchise was given the benefit of the doubt choosing its signature sandwich. While this ranking may not provide a direct comparison of apples-to-apples, it does showcase how these famous sub shops handle the basics of sandwich making.

In fourth place, Jersey Mike’s Famous Philly cheesesteak fell short due to its cold white bread. Though the beef, peppers, onions, and cheese were grilled fresh, the experience was somewhat disjointed due to the lack of warmth.

Coming in at third place is Subway’s Spicy Italian sub. Despite Subway’s reputation for inconsistency, this menu staple remains a go-to choice. The true standout of Subway’s offering is its Italian Herb and Cheese Bread, which adds a zesty, cheesy, and doughy foundation to any sandwich.

The Quiznos Classic Italian sub takes the second place spot, impressing with its beautiful presentation and delicious flavor. This hot sandwich, piled high with cured meats, is enhanced the addition of banana peppers and red wine vinaigrette, providing a balanced and satisfying taste.

Finally, the winner of the best sub shop sandwich goes to Potbelly Sandwich Shop’s A Wreck. This sandwich truly embodies the concept of balance, with a combination of four meats, melted Swiss cheese, and Potbelly’s Hot Peppers (giardiniera). The result is a harmonious blend of meaty, salty, zesty, spicy, and cheesy flavors that keeps us coming back for more.

In conclusion, while the world of subs offers endless varieties, these sub shops have proven their ability to deliver top-notch sandwiches. Whether you prefer a classic Philly cheesesteak or crave the unique flavors of Potbelly’s A Wreck, one thing is for sure – there’s no better satisfaction than sinking your teeth into a delicious sandwich.