Sugar Plum Fairy Makeup: A Delightful Twist on Holiday Glam

When it comes to holiday makeup, we all want to stand out with a dash of seasonal cheer. Thanks to the creative inspiration found on TikTok, there are always new and shiny looks to try. While classic options like a navy smokey eye or a matte orange-red lip are reliable choices, this year’s hottest trend is the Sugar Plum Fairy makeup.

This whimsical look, popularized Hailey Bieber, combines the sun-kissed blush style of the summer’s “strawberry girl” trend with a bright pink shade. The result is a rosy-cheeked glow that replicates the feeling of standing out in the snow with a cup of hot chocolate. To achieve this look, start with a creamy blush in a poppy pink shade, such as Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Cream Blush in Poppet ($48).

To add dimension and playfulness, create faux freckles across the nose and cheeks using a brown pencil liner. For a dewy finish, apply a generous amount of highlighter on the high points of your face. Keep the rest of your skin bare, with just a touch of undereye concealer to brighten your complexion.

For the eyes, use a blend of cream shimmery eyeshadow on the lids and a taupe contour in the crease. To make the look truly pop, add a layer of sheer gloss like Gucci Luminous Face & Lip Gloss ($37) to the lids. Complete the look with Victoria Beckham Lip Definer in No.5 ($28), a brownish-mauve lipliner, and a pinkish lip gloss.

Whether you’re attending office parties, a ballet performance of “The Nutcracker,” or an elegant dinner with friends, the Sugar Plum Fairy makeup is sure to turn heads. Pair this enchanting look with an over-the-top faux fur coat for a truly glamorous entrance.

