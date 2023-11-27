Ditching Royal Caribbean for Celebrity Cruises: A Fresh Experience on the Celebrity Apex

After years of sailing with Royal Caribbean, I decided it was time to venture into new waters and try out a cruise with sister-brand Celebrity Cruises. Celebrity has been gaining recognition in the cruise industry, especially with their innovative Edge Class cruise ships. Intrigued the buzz surrounding them, I wanted to see if Celebrity could live up to its reputation.

Unlike other cruise lines, Celebrity is part of the same corporate umbrella as Royal Caribbean International, which made the transition feel less daunting. After months of anticipation, my family and I booked a 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise on the Celebrity Apex over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The pre-cruise and embarkation process felt familiar as both Royal Caribbean and Celebrity use a similar backend system for their apps. I took advantage of a status match using my Crown and Anchor Society status to gain elite status in the Captain’s Club. Although the perks didn’t add significant value to my cruise experience, it was a nice bonus to have.

Choosing a cabin was an interesting decision; we opted for a Concierge Class infinite veranda cabin thanks to a special offer. While the perks of this cabin class were plentiful, we found that most of them went unused. The embarkation day lunch, concierge service, and priority embarkation were the standout benefits.

However, the infinite veranda concept didn’t live up to its promise. Opening the veranda meant sacrificing air conditioning, which was a dilemma in humid Caribbean weather. Ultimately, we kept the veranda closed for most of the cruise, but still enjoyed the extra space the cabin provided.

What set Celebrity apart was their commitment to “modern luxury.” Everything from the glassware to the padded chairs exuded a sophisticated ambiance. It was a refreshing change from the plastic plates and generic furnishings on other cruise lines.

FAQs

1. Can I use my Royal Caribbean status on a Celebrity Cruise?

Yes, Celebrity Cruises honors your status from Royal Caribbean International. Diamond, Diamond Plus, or Pinnacle Club members receive Elite status in the Captain’s Club.

2. What are the benefits of booking a Concierge Class cabin?

Concierge Class offers perks such as priority embarkation and debarkation, an embarkation day lunch, concierge service, and upgraded amenities in the cabin. However, the level of usefulness can vary depending on personal preferences.

3. Is the infinite veranda concept worth it?

The infinite veranda cabins offer extra space and a balcony-like experience when closed. However, opening the veranda sacrifices air conditioning, which can be a challenge in humid climates. It ultimately depends on individual preferences and the itinerary.

4. How does Celebrity Cruises differ from Royal Caribbean?

Celebrity Cruises focuses on “modern luxury,” offering a more sophisticated experience compared to Royal Caribbean. The emphasis on higher quality amenities and a refined ambiance sets Celebrity apart.