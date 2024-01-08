Tampa Bay Rays Shortstop Wander Franco Under Investigation for Alleged Relationship with Minor

An investigation has been launched into Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor and money laundering. The Dominican Republic authorities granted Franco’s release on the condition that he appears before them monthly and pays $34,000.

New evidence has emerged in the form of alleged conversations between Franco and the underage girl on WhatsApp. In these messages, Franco reportedly expressed concern about the potential consequences of their relationship, acknowledging that it goes against the rules of all teams not to communicate with minors. Despite the risks involved, Franco admitted that he took the chance and enjoyed it.

Furthermore, Franco asked the young girl to forget what she had learned from her family and in school, suggesting he wanted to shape her upbringing according to his own desires. He made it clear that he expected her loyalty and urged her not to pursue any other relationships.

The underage girl, who has chosen to remain anonymous, spoke out about her experience. She expressed her frustration and claimed that Franco had manipulated and bribed her, leading to her expulsion from school. She feels that Franco has caused significant damage to her life and has yet to make any effort to rectify the situation.

It has also been revealed that Franco allegedly gave the underage girl’s mother money and a car as a gift, potentially adding further complexity to the situation.

As the investigation unfolds, more details are expected to emerge, painting a clearer picture of the alleged misconduct. This case raises serious concerns about the ethical conduct and responsibilities of professional athletes, as well as the duty of teams and organizations to protect minors associated with their players.