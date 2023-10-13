The Riverside Course at Juniper Hill Golf Club in Northborough, Massachusetts, has long struggled with drainage issues due to its proximity to the Assabet River. However, in 2021, the club hired renowned golf course builder Jerry Deemer to update the drainage on several holes, resulting in significant improvements.

Deemer, who has an impressive résumé with over 350 golf course projects under his belt, including prestigious courses like Pinehurst No. 2 and Salem Country Club, has earned a reputation for his expertise in restoring or renovating golf courses. Despite not advertising and lacking a website, Deemer remains highly sought after in the industry.

One of Deemer’s notable projects was the installation of drainage and turf at Fenway Park, the home of the Boston Red Sox. Deemer’s experience with golf course drainage systems made him the ideal candidate for this task. He implemented a drainage system covered layers of stone and sand, ensuring proper water flow and preventing flooding.

At Juniper Hill, Deemer focused on the first, eighth, ninth, and 16th holes of the Riverside Course. The first fairway, once plagued a spring-fed pond in the 1950s, had undergone changes to improve playability over the years. However, drainage issues persisted, resulting in a creek forming along the first and eighth fairways.

Thanks to Deemer’s work, the major drainage problems at Juniper Hill have been effectively addressed. The lower eighth fairway, previously too wet to mow due to underlying springs, can now be maintained properly. The ninth fairway, which used to flood when the adjacent Assabet River overflowed, now dries up in just a couple of days thanks to the improved drainage system.

General Manager Dudley Darling expressed his satisfaction with the results, stating that the drainage improvements have made a significant difference. He also mentioned that further drainage work is planned for the ninth fairway, closer to the green.

In conclusion, Jerry Deemer’s expertise in golf course drainage systems has brought remarkable improvements to Juniper Hill Golf Club’s Riverside Course. The successful project has not only resolved drainage issues but has also enhanced the overall playing experience for golfers.

