Top VR Games and Apps for Your Meta Quest 3

Summary: Looking for the best VR games and apps to try on your Meta Quest 3? Whether you’re a seasoned VR enthusiast or new to the world of virtual reality, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top recommendations for must-play games and apps that will keep you entertained for hours.

Asgard’s Wrath 2: This action RPG is a marvel, showcasing the gaming potential of VR. Although intense, it offers engaging combat and immersive gameplay. However, we recommend trying other options on this list before diving into Asgard’s Wrath 2 to get accustomed to VR.

Walkabout Mini Golf: If you’re a fan of mini golf, this VR game is a must-try. The physics feel just like real life, and the courses are a delight to explore. With additional DLC courses available, there’s a wide variety of challenges to keep you entertained.

YouTube: Experience watching videos like never before with the Meta Quest 3. Enjoy regular 2D videos on a massive virtual screen or immerse yourself in 3D recordings for a more interactive experience. It’s like having your own private movie theater right at home.

Beat Saber / Samba de Amigo: These rhythm games offer a fun and immersive experience. Beat Saber, known as THE iconic VR game, allows you to slice blocks with lightsabers to the beat of music. It’s challenging and offers a wide selection of music through DLC packs. Samba de Amigo, on the other hand, takes a quirky and whacky approach with maracas instead of lightsabers. It’s a unique game that may appeal to those looking for something different.

Whether you’re exploring virtual and mixed reality for the first time or looking for new experiences to enjoy on your Meta Quest 3, these games and apps are sure to provide hours of entertainment. So grab your headset, dive into the virtual world, and let the fun begin!