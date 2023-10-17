Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Talks about Her Influence on His Fashion Choices

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, is not only known for her unwavering support for the World No. 10 tennis player but also for her influence on his off-court fashion statements. Riddle, a social media influencer herself, has accompanied Fritz to various tournaments and has become a style icon in the tennis world.

During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Riddle was asked about her involvement in Fritz’s daily off-court outfit choices. She responded saying that it is a work-in-progress situation and that she recently taught Fritz how to use Pinterest to explore fashion inspiration.

In addition to her influence on Fritz’s fashion choices, Riddle herself has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. She has collaborated with different brands, including Lottie, a jewelry brand, to create tennis-themed jewelry. Riddle’s journey in the fashion world started when she interned for a PR company at the age of 18 and began working at fashion weeks.

In an interview with Federation De La Haute Couture Et De La Mode, Riddle expressed her gratitude for being involved in the fashion world and attending fashion shows as a content creator. She emphasized the importance of influencers in the fashion industry, stating that brands are investing in online personas for a reason.

Riddle’s influence on Fritz’s fashion choices and her own success in the fashion industry highlight the intersection between tennis and fashion. As social media continues to play a significant role in both industries, influencer partnerships and personal style become essential elements of a player’s brand.

