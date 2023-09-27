The Rise of Cycle Syncing in Fitness and Wellness

Cycle syncing, the latest fitness and wellness trend, is gaining popularity among women who want to optimize their well-being, fitness, nutrition, and mental health. This concept involves syncing workouts, diet, and lifestyle to the four phases of the menstrual cycle.

Companies like Alo Moves have embraced cycle syncing and launched programs like SYNCD, a cycle-synced workout plan. According to Alyson Wilson, the brand’s vice president of brand innovation, cycle syncing is about aligning movement with the different phases of the menstrual cycle and tapping into the natural power of each phase.

The menstrual cycle consists of four phases: menstruation, follicular phase, ovulation phase, and luteal phase. Each phase comes with different hormonal changes and challenges, and therefore, it is believed that tailoring workouts and lifestyle to each phase can optimize results.

During the menstruation phase, slow and gentle workouts are recommended. In contrast, the ovulation phase is the best time for high-intensity workouts when the body is at its peak. The benefits of following a cycle-synced plan include hormonal balance, reduced PMS symptoms, alleviation of period pain, improved workouts, reduced risk of injury, fertility support, improved mood, sleep, energy, productivity, and overall balance.

Cycle syncing allows women to become more in tune with their bodies, align with their natural rhythms, and control their overall well-being from the inside out. By prioritizing rest and adjusting workouts and lifestyle accordingly, women can optimize their physical and mental health throughout their menstrual cycle.

Sources:

– Source article: Title and Source

– Alo Moves: https://www.alomoves.com/