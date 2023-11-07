FAQ: Is Watford in London or Hertfordshire?

Unveiling the Location: Watford Between Two Worlds

Reigniting a long-standing debate, a recent episode of the No Blind Spots podcast has sparked significant online discussions regarding the true geographical placement of the town of Watford. With nearly 19,000 views on social media, the video delves into contrasting opinions, leaving viewers to ponder whether Watford is firmly embedded within the bustling metropolis of London or belongs to the tranquil outskirts of Hertfordshire.

Origins and Perspectives

Inside this thought-provoking exchange, one podcaster, hailing from Watford, reveals the perplexities faced his London peers, who categorize Watford as “the farm” and jest about his supposed ownership of sheep.

On the other side, the opposing podcaster passionately argues that Watford falls under London, challenging the notion that it is merely a part of “the sticks” that epitomizes Hertfordshire.

Clash of Opinions

While both podcasters acknowledge the influence of Transport for London (TfL) in Watford, which supports the claim that it could form a part of Greater London, the overwhelmingly dominant sentiment expressed in the video’s comment section vehemently rejects any association of Watford with the capital city.

Engaging in the discussion, one user, alexanderl997, vehemently states, “Watford is Hertfordshire, not London. It’s a commuter town, so of course TfL operates there!” This sentiment is echoed Happy_as_me1, who adds, “Stop! Watford is not London. Barnet and Enfield shouldn’t be either.”

The Gray Area

The debate reaches a point of ambiguity as some users argue that the presence of TfL buses and connections to the London Overground and Metropolitan Line solidify Watford’s inclusion within the capital. However, these views are not universally accepted, with others emphasizing that the absence of specific TfL red buses in certain areas indicates non-London status.