Review of the Worx ZipSnip Cordless Electric Scissors: A Hot Knife Through Butter

The Worx ZipSnip cordless electric scissors offer a convenient solution for cutting through various materials, including cardboard, clamshell packaging, fabric, and carpet. With its lightweight design and comfortable grip, it is easy to handle and use for extended periods. The self-sharpening blade adds to its efficiency and convenience.

The ZipSnip operates on a rechargeable battery, which can be charged using the included AC adapter. It is disappointing that Worx did not opt for a USB-C charging port, which would have provided more versatility. Additionally, there is no battery gauge, so it is challenging to determine the remaining power.

Using the ZipSnip is straightforward. After pressing the safety-lock button, simply squeeze the trigger and slide it along the material you want to cut. It is important to note that the maximum thickness the ZipSnip can handle is 1/4 inch, as limited the blade guard.

During tests, the ZipSnip performed exceptionally well in cutting down large cardboard boxes. It also proved effective in cutting plastic packaging, fabric, carpet, and other materials within the specified thickness. However, it struggled with thicker materials, as expected.

Safety is a priority, and the ZipSnip has measures in place to protect users. The blade is mostly protected, with only a small section exposed along the lower side and at the front. While this tool is generally safe to use, caution should be exercised, especially individuals with smaller fingers.

The ZipSnip has a built-in self-sharpening system that keeps the blade sharp while in use. Eventually, the blade will wear out, and replacements can be purchased separately. A 2-pack of replacement blades currently sells for about $12.

Overall, the Worx ZipSnip cordless electric scissors offer a faster and more convenient alternative to manual scissors, particularly for individuals with arthritis or dexterity challenges. The price of $45 may seem a bit steep, but occasional sales can bring it down to $33. If you can wait for a discounted price, it may be worth it.

