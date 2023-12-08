Title: RIT Student’s Mysterious Disappearance Spurs Multistate Search

Summary: The search for Matthew Grant, an RIT student who disappeared in November, has intensified as law enforcement and his family continue their efforts to find him. Surveillance footage from a gas station between Exits 39 and 41 near Syracuse and Waterloo has been obtained the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The footage shows Grant alone and seemingly unharmed, wearing the same clothing as when he was last seen. The authorities have tracked his vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee with Michigan license plates, to Exit 36 I-81. Grant’s father and other loved ones are actively searching for him in the Syracuse region and refuse to give up hope.

In this ongoing search, Grant’s family has covered significant ground across New York State, including Ithaca, the Oneida area, the Adirondacks, and Lake Placid. Grant’s father expresses his son’s love for the outdoors and hiking but emphasizes that this disappearance is out of character. The tight-knit community of Onaway, Michigan, where Grant is from, stands united in support and concern, offering rewards for any information leading to his safe return.

RIT, Grant’s university, has expressed its hope for his safe return and is collaborating with law enforcement and the family in the search. Grant was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue jeans.

As the search intensifies, authorities and loved ones urge anyone with information regarding Grant’s whereabouts to contact 911.

