81-Year-Old Runner Breaks Record in Grueling Ultra-Marathon

An octogenarian runner has made history becoming the oldest person to complete the Comrades ultra-marathon in South Africa. Maros Mosehla, 81, crossed the finish line nine hours and 26 minutes after starting the race, breaking the previous record set an 80-year-old runner over three decades ago. What makes Mosehla’s achievement even more remarkable is that he finished ahead of more than two-thirds of the runners, despite the majority of them being over 20 years his junior.

Ultrarunning is a sport that requires mental strength and careful pacing rather than pure speed, making it possible for octogenarian athletes to participate and succeed. However, Mosehla stands out due to his exceptional performance. With a standard marathon time 40 minutes faster than the global average, he demonstrated his extraordinary speed and endurance.

Mosehla’s love for running has kept him young and active. He continues to take on construction jobs and goes running three times a week. His dedication to staying fit has clearly paid off, as evidenced his impressive performance in the Comrades ultra-marathon.

Born and raised in a village in South Africa’s rural northeast, Mosehla had a tough upbringing. He walked five miles to attend school and worked in construction to support his education and family. It was during this time that he discovered his talent for running and began participating in local competitions.

South African distance running was going through significant changes during Mosehla’s early running career, with the country’s major road races beginning to desegregate. However, racial discrimination still persisted, as Mosehla experienced firsthand when he was directed to take a wrong turn during a marathon. Despite facing challenges and eventually putting his running on hold for several years, Mosehla never lost his passion for the sport.

Mosehla’s triumphant return to running in his 60s coincided with the growth of the Comrades ultra-marathon. Since then, he has become a local legend, earning numerous race medals and admiration from his community. His inspiring story serves as a reminder that age should never be a barrier to pursuing one’s passions and achieving remarkable feats.