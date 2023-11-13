Comparing the Apple Watch 9 and Google Pixel Watch 2: A Closer Look at Fitness Tracking

When it comes to fitness tracking, finding the right smartwatch can make a big difference in your overall experience. With so many options on the market, it can be challenging to determine which one is the best choice for your needs. In this article, we will take a closer look at two popular smartwatches: the Apple Watch 9 and the Google Pixel Watch 2.

Before we dive into the details, it’s important to note that no fitness tracker is 100% accurate. Factors such as height, stride length, and personal variations can lead to slight discrepancies in tracking data. However, these devices can still provide valuable insights and help you stay motivated on your fitness journey.

Both the Apple Watch 9 and Google Pixel Watch 2 come equipped with built-in GPS for accurate distance tracking. Apple utilizes its Workout platform, while the Google Pixel Watch 2 integrates Fitbit’s interface for workout tracking. To compare the two devices, a fitness editor set out for a 25-minute run wearing both watches.

The Apple Watch 9 recorded a total time of 25 minutes and 2 seconds, covering a distance of 2.34 miles with an average pace of 10 minutes and 40 seconds per mile. On the other hand, the Google Pixel Watch 2 registered a total time of 25 minutes, covering a slightly longer distance of 2.44 miles with an average pace of 10 minutes and 15 seconds per mile.

Although the distance between the two devices differs only 0.1 miles, the pacing shows some disparity. A 10:40 minute mile translates to a 32-minute 5K or a 2 hour 19-minute half-marathon pace. Comparatively, a 10:15 minute mile equates to a 31-minute 54-second 5K or a 2 hour 14-minute half-marathon pace.

Considering this data, it’s important to note that certain factors can affect accuracy. However, the fitness editor suggests that the Google Pixel Watch 2 may be slightly generous in its data, especially for run-walk activities.

Both the Apple Watch 9 and Google Pixel Watch 2 have their unique features and considerations. The Apple Watch 9 offers a custom workout builder and an impressive S9 Processor. On the other hand, the Google Pixel Watch 2 provides access to Fitbit’s extensive data, but users need a Fitbit Premium membership for full access.

When choosing between the two, consider not only your desired features but also compatibility with your phone. Ultimately, the right smartwatch for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences.

FAQ:

Q: Which smartwatch is more accurate, the Apple Watch 9 or the Google Pixel Watch 2?

A: While both smartwatches provide valuable fitness tracking data, it’s difficult to determine a clear winner in terms of accuracy. Factors such as personal variations and measurement discrepancies can affect the results.

Q: Do I need a Fitbit Premium membership to access all the data on the Google Pixel Watch 2?

A: Yes, to fully access all the data recorded the Google Pixel Watch 2, you will need to pay for a Fitbit Premium membership. However, you do receive a complimentary six-month membership when you register your new device.

Q: Can I customize my running workouts on both the Apple Watch 9 and the Google Pixel Watch 2?

A: The Apple Watch 9 offers a custom workout builder feature, making it easy to customize your running workouts. However, the Google Pixel Watch 2 does not provide a built-in option for creating custom running workouts.

Source: Tom’s Guide