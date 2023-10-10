Twitch Streamer xQc Reveals Ban on Instagram Account

Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” recently addressed the mystery surrounding the sudden disappearance of his Instagram account. After his account vanished without warning on October 7, xQc took to his Twitter account to reveal that his Instagram had received a “guideline strike.”

xQc expressed his confusion and frustration, reaching out to Instagram for help. He mentioned that his account, xqcow1, had been banned out of nowhere and that he only posted “boring and cringe” stuff.

Despite the ban, xQc’s Instagram account appeared to have no unusual activity. His most recent post featured him proudly holding a trophy from the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, where he represented the YouTube All-Stars XI against the Sidemen FC.

While xQc did engage in a back-and-forth exchange with his ex-girlfriend Adept on his Instagram stories, it is unlikely that this directly caused the ban. Adept accused xQc of having a sexual relationship with his head moderator in exchange for money.

Fans have been buzzing about xQc’s Instagram ban, leaving various reactions under his Twitter post. The streamer is currently one of Twitch’s biggest stars, with an impressive following of over 11.9 million on the platform and an additional 570K followers on Kick.

It remains to be seen how long the ban will last and if any further action will be taken xQc to resolve the issue. In the meantime, fans eagerly await the return of the streamer’s Instagram account.

Sources:

– Twitch and Kick

– Sportskeeda